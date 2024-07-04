HOMCOM Portable Wardrobe w/ 5 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawers

A simple way to keep your clothes organised, this HOMCOM fabric wardrobe is a multi-storage piece, perfect for practically any home space. It comes with two rod sections, three bottom drawers and five shelves - space for dresses, trousers, tees, shirts - and so much more. The steel frame means a strong, supportive structure, with the fabric cover creating protection from dust and more.