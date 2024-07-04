Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Portable Wardrobe w/ 5 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawers
image 1 of HOMCOM Portable Wardrobe w/ 5 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawersimage 2 of HOMCOM Portable Wardrobe w/ 5 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawersimage 3 of HOMCOM Portable Wardrobe w/ 5 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawersimage 4 of HOMCOM Portable Wardrobe w/ 5 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawersimage 5 of HOMCOM Portable Wardrobe w/ 5 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawers

HOMCOM Portable Wardrobe w/ 5 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawers

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.99

£44.99/each

HOMCOM Portable Wardrobe w/ 5 Shelves 3 Fabric Drawers
A simple way to keep your clothes organised, this HOMCOM fabric wardrobe is a multi-storage piece, perfect for practically any home space. It comes with two rod sections, three bottom drawers and five shelves - space for dresses, trousers, tees, shirts - and so much more. The steel frame means a strong, supportive structure, with the fabric cover creating protection from dust and more.
With 2 hanging rails, 5 shelves, 3 fabric drawersProtect clothes from dust with fabric coverFreestanding design takes up less floor space

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here