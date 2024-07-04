Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe White Wardrobe with Drawers and Hanging Rod
image 1 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe White Wardrobe with Drawers and Hanging Rodimage 2 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe White Wardrobe with Drawers and Hanging Rodimage 3 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe White Wardrobe with Drawers and Hanging Rodimage 4 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe White Wardrobe with Drawers and Hanging Rodimage 5 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe White Wardrobe with Drawers and Hanging Rod

HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe White Wardrobe with Drawers and Hanging Rod

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£138.99

£138.99/each

HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe White Wardrobe with Drawers and Hanging Rod
A white wardrobe with drawers, this HOMCOM piece is a multifunctional place for your clothing. The double-door design is spacious, with the inner rail allowing clothes to safely hang. Two bottom drawers for folded garments. A modern white design, broken up with the wood-effect drawer for added beauty. Comes complete with anti-tipping straps for safety.
Particle board frame is reliable for everyday useEasy to clean and maintainAnti-tipping design for extra security

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here