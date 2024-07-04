HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe White Wardrobe with Drawers and Hanging Rod

A white wardrobe with drawers, this HOMCOM piece is a multifunctional place for your clothing. The double-door design is spacious, with the inner rail allowing clothes to safely hang. Two bottom drawers for folded garments. A modern white design, broken up with the wood-effect drawer for added beauty. Comes complete with anti-tipping straps for safety.