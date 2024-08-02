HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with 2 Drawers and Hanging Rail

A classic storage option for the bedroom - this HOMCOM clothes wardrobe. The double design is great for people with plenty of clothes to store, with the two drawers below for folded garments. Made from particle board, this corner wardrobe is sturdy and durable - the wood effect design looks beautiful. Completed with four feet to elevate and make it easy to clean underneath.