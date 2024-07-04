HOMCOM Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater w/ Remote Control, Timer

Bring heat to almost anywhere - in a sleek and stylish way: go for this HOMCOM electric space heaters. It's made from thick and durable plastic, which holds the heat well and not get too hot. Crafted into a compact size, the portable radiator is suitable for standing on desk, table and similar areas. It oscillates a maximum 45° to cover larger areas than expected, with 10°C to 35°C thermostat setting, to keep a comfortable temperature. Get a cosy winter by HOMCOM plug in heaters for indoor use.