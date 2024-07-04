HOMCOM Modern Wardrobe Closet, Clothes Cabinet

This modern wardrobe, from HOMCOM, brings style into your home. The on-trend grey colour is paired with the high gloss finish for double the sleek look. Made from particle board, this double wardrobe is sturdy and suitable for everyday use. It comes in a two-part design: a rail for hanging garments and a top shelf for folded clothes. Comes with anti-tipping straps to attach to wall and keep it in place.