HOMCOM 2-Door Clothes Wardrobe w/ Rail Shelf 2 Storage Drawers

Let simplicity lead the way in your bedroom with this wardrobe from HOMCOM. Its double door design is spacious, featuring the main clothes-hanging compartment, where a metal rail is positioned and a top shelf. On the bottom there are two small pull-out drawers, providing additional storage of clothes and shoes. The main frame is made from particle board which is durable, in white for a fresh look, and finished with a melamine coating for light protection against marks and damage. Elevated on the bottom via the four wooden legs, air can circulate through to keep the area fresh and prevent mildew and mould. A piece which does more than just stand there and look good.