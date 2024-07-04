Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 2-Door Clothes Wardrobe w/ Rail Shelf 2 Storage Drawers
image 1 of HOMCOM 2-Door Clothes Wardrobe w/ Rail Shelf 2 Storage Drawersimage 2 of HOMCOM 2-Door Clothes Wardrobe w/ Rail Shelf 2 Storage Drawersimage 3 of HOMCOM 2-Door Clothes Wardrobe w/ Rail Shelf 2 Storage Drawersimage 4 of HOMCOM 2-Door Clothes Wardrobe w/ Rail Shelf 2 Storage Drawersimage 5 of HOMCOM 2-Door Clothes Wardrobe w/ Rail Shelf 2 Storage Drawers

HOMCOM 2-Door Clothes Wardrobe w/ Rail Shelf 2 Storage Drawers

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£169.99

£169.99/each

HOMCOM 2-Door Clothes Wardrobe w/ Rail Shelf 2 Storage Drawers
Let simplicity lead the way in your bedroom with this wardrobe from HOMCOM. Its double door design is spacious, featuring the main clothes-hanging compartment, where a metal rail is positioned and a top shelf. On the bottom there are two small pull-out drawers, providing additional storage of clothes and shoes. The main frame is made from particle board which is durable, in white for a fresh look, and finished with a melamine coating for light protection against marks and damage. Elevated on the bottom via the four wooden legs, air can circulate through to keep the area fresh and prevent mildew and mould. A piece which does more than just stand there and look good.
Fresh white in colourSpaciousCut-out handles on the doors for easy opening

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here