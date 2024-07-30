Vinsetto 1.8m Locker Office Cabinet Storage Cold Rolled Steel

This storage cabinet from HOMCOM is perfect for keeping everything safe and secure, whether that be in an office, gym, school or your home garage. Made from solid, cold rolled steel, it features two separate locked compartments to cater for two different people. Easily fixable to the wall to ensure it doesn’t topple, it is also anti-corrosive, moisture resistant, water resistant and fire resistant, meaning you can be confident everything will be kept safe, dry and secure when locked away.