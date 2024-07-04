HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with 2 Drawers, Hanging Rail

A classic-look wardrobe with drawers and double-sized hanging space: what every bedroom needs! This HOMCOM piece is spacious, with the inner rail allowing clothes to safely hang - you'll keep all garments together. Two bottom drawers for folded garments. Made from particle board for sturdiness, with wooden legs which give plenty of support. Complete with anti-tipping straps for safety.