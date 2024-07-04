HOMCOM Oil Filled Radiator Portable Space Heater W/ 9 Fin, 3 Settings

Keep warm with this oil filled radiator from HOMCOM. With an adjustable temperature of 7-35℃ and three heating modes, you're in control of the heat you want. The overheating and tip-over function will turn it off safely, so you can enjoy this portable radiator with peace of mind. Move with minimum fuss using the wheels and handle, making sure no room goes cold. It's complete with a cable organizer for tidiness. Get a cosy winter by HOMCOM electric radiator.