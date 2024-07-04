HOMCOM Retro Bedside Table Metal Frame Bedroom Side Table

This HOMCOM bedside table is an excellent piece for bringing character into the home. The industrial design comes a little bit different - just look at the faded wood effect

making it easy to combine with your current furniture. It comes with two drawers - enough room for keeping smaller pieces stored, and your space clean. A sturdy particle board body, with a strong and supportive base to finish.