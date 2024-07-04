HOMCOM DIY Wardrobe Portable Interlocking Plastic Modular Closet

Organise and store your clothes with this innovative DIY wardrobe from HOMCOM. Made from sturdy and hard wearing plastic, it is made into a customisable design – two large cubes and six smaller cubes that can be set up in any way you wish, simply by connecting the modular units together, making it ideal for fitting into any size and shape space hassle-free. With a steel frame within each cube, the wardrobe is able to stay up against a maximum weight of 30kg. Easy to assemble and disassemble, you’ll have no problem getting this up in time and taking it down too.