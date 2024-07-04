HOMCOM Open Wardrobe Clothes Rail Bedroom Clothes Storage Rod

Grabbing your outfit-of-the-day in the mornings just got easier - thanks to this open wardrobe from HOMCOM. The frame is made from particle board for durability - working with the aluminium hanging rail to fully support and hang clothes in place - no collapsing with garments creasing. Also features two open shelves on the bottom for keeping folded items and shoes stored. An open design, helps to keep clothing smelling as fresh as possible. Finished with four wheels to move around easily.