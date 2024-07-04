HOMCOM Mobile Double Open Wardrobe w/ Clothes Hanging Rail

Grabbing your outfit-of-the-day in the mornings just got easier - thanks to this open wardrobe from HOMCOM. The small wardrobe is made from particle board for durability - working with two aluminium hanging rails to fully support and hang clothes in place - no collapsing with garments creasing. Also features three open shelves for keeping folded items and shoes stored. An open design, helps to keep clothing smelling as fresh as possible. Finished with six wheels to move around easily.