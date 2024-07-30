HOMCOM 6 Drawer Chest of Drawers w/ Wooden Top Kid Room Closet

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Bring easy and effortless storage into the home and beyond with this fabric drawer chest from HOMCOM. 6 large fabric drawers gives you lots of room, with the flat top to provide additional space. Made from non-woven fabrics, the storage drawers give a softened look and with fabric handles to pull out easily. Anti-tipping design to keep it balanced on uneven floor and 4 leg socks adds visual interest and well protects the floor. A great addition in kid's room, bedroom and hallway.

Bring easy and effortless storage into the home and beyond with this fabric drawer chest from HOMCOM. 6 large fabric drawers gives you lots of room, with the flat top to provide additional space. Made from non-woven fabrics, the storage drawers give a softened look and with fabric handles to pull out easily. Anti-tipping design to keep it balanced on uneven floor and 4 leg socks adds visual interest and well protects the floor. A great addition in kid's room, bedroom and hallway.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.