HOMCOM 20L Mop Bucket with Wringer Handle on Wheels for Floor Cleaning

Make floor cleaning easy with this HOMCOM mop bucket and wringer. The 20 litre capacity gives plenty of room for water, with a separation panel to divide clean and dirty liquids for hygiene. The top removable wringer removes any excess water from the mop, for quicker and safer drying. Cleaning bucket for mop is complete with wheels to move around easily.