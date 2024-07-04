HOMCOM Oil Filled Radiator Electric Heater 3 Heat Settings Remote

Keep warm with this oil filled radiator from HOMCOM. With 9 heating fins, an adjustable temperature of 7-35℃ and 3 heating modes, you're in control of the heat you want. Cut down energy costs by choosing ECO mode. The overheating and tip-over function will turn it off safely, so you can enjoy this portable radiator with peace of mind. Move with minimum fuss using the wheels and handle, making sure no room goes cold. Comes complete with a 24 hour timer, setting it on and off whenever you want.