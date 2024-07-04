HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroom

A stylish storage solution to update your bedroom: this HOMCOM telephone table. It comes with three drawers: good amount of for clothing. All drawers have cut-out groove handles to open and close easily. Made from particle board, this 3 drawer bedside table is sturdy, with wooden legs for strong support. Comes with anti-tipping straps to safely fix to a wall.