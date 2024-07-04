Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroom
image 1 of HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroomimage 2 of HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroomimage 3 of HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroomimage 4 of HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroomimage 5 of HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroom

HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroom

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroom
A stylish storage solution to update your bedroom: this HOMCOM telephone table. It comes with three drawers: good amount of for clothing. All drawers have cut-out groove handles to open and close easily. Made from particle board, this 3 drawer bedside table is sturdy, with wooden legs for strong support. Comes with anti-tipping straps to safely fix to a wall.
3 drawers offer lots of storageTable top can place things you want to displayEquipped with cut-out handles for easy opening

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here