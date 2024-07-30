Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Industrial 3 Drawers Storage Cabinet w/ Display Shelves
image 1 of HOMCOM Industrial 3 Drawers Storage Cabinet w/ Display Shelvesimage 2 of HOMCOM Industrial 3 Drawers Storage Cabinet w/ Display Shelvesimage 3 of HOMCOM Industrial 3 Drawers Storage Cabinet w/ Display Shelvesimage 4 of HOMCOM Industrial 3 Drawers Storage Cabinet w/ Display Shelvesimage 5 of HOMCOM Industrial 3 Drawers Storage Cabinet w/ Display Shelves

HOMCOM Industrial 3 Drawers Storage Cabinet w/ Display Shelves

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£54.99

£54.99/each

HOMCOM Industrial 3 Drawers Storage Cabinet w/ Display Shelves
A stylish storage cupboard, for handy home tidiness, is always a winner. Look to this HOMCOM industrial-style sideboard for a stand-out piece this season and beyond. A steel frame for a strong, supportive structure, with durable MDF shelves make this piece suitable for everyday use. It comes with three fabric drawers - generous amount of room
the drawers are easily removed. Complete with handy adjustable feet.
Comes with two shelves and three drawersNon-woven fabric drawers can be removed and foldedSteel frame for a tough and in-shape structure

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here