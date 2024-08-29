HOMCOM Nightstand, Rattan Bedside Table, Sofa Side Table w/ Cabinet

A bedside table, with a subtle difference. This HOMCOM dresser features a main door, fitted with a middle rattan weave panel

this subtly brings a touch of the outside into your indoor styling. Made from particle board and MDF blend for a strong structure, it's finished in a wood-effect look natural beauty. The four-legged base provides plenty of support and it comes complete with anti-tipping straps to secure to a wall safely.