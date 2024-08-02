HOMCOM Bedside Table with Drawer & Shelf, Nightstand, End Table

With its clean and modern look, this bedside table is made to make the everyday as effortless as possible. It comes with a top drawer and shelf for convenient storage, with the flat top giving you display space. Made from a resilient blend of MDF and particle board, this is a durable piece which can be used with confidence. Coated with a protective melamine top layer, this piece is finished with four wooden legs for stability.