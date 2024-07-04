HOMCOM Chest Of 4 Drawers Home Storage Clothes Cabinet Metal Handles

This bedroom chest of drawers offers easy storage in your home, in a forever-elegant design. Made from solid particle board, the drawer chest is built to last, ensuring it is a mainstay in your home furnishings, with a melamine surface for extra protection. It features four large drawers and spacious tabletop, providing plenty of storage space to keep the area clutter free. Whether it's for the bedroom, the living room or even the attic, this is the piece to stand proud in place.