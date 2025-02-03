HOMCOM Bedroom Bedside Table, Sofa Side Table with Drawer Shelf

Need some more storage in your bedroom and beyond? This HOMCOM nightstand is here to help. It comes in a simple design, with a white frame and grey coloured drawer - pleasant on the eye and easy to bring into interior design space. Features a bottom drawer and top shelf - plenty of storage room. Complete with four bottom peg feet to elevate and balance.

Modern style Work well as a bedside table, sofa side table Drawer and open shelf offer storage space

