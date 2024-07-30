HOMCOM Bedroom Chest of Drawers 5 Drawer Dresser w/ Shelves

A spacious and simple approach to clothes storage, with this HOMCOM chest of drawers. It comes in industrial and rustic wood-effect design, a minimal and versatile look: it's great for plenty of different interior styles. This dresser comes with five drawers for storing and organising various garments. A powder coated steel frame for a strong core, finished with adjustable feet for balance.