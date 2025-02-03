HOMCOM Floating Bedside Table Set of 2 Wall Mounted Nightstand

These two HOMCOM bedside tables offer you double the storage for one package. Set up together in same space or just separately: do it your way. Made from particle board, each piece is sturdy, featuring one drawer and bottom shelf, with a flat top: plenty to hold bedtime essentials. Fix to the wall, no floor space is required for this beauties.

Comes with a pair of nightstands Floating design saves your floor space Slide out drawer provides storage space

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD