HOMCOM Bedside Table Unit Unique Zig Zag Design w/ Black Metal Handle

Bring character into your bedroom with this two-draw bedside table from HOMCOM. Built from a blend of MDF and particleboard for long term use, it is covered in a zig-zag design, making it a quirky and unique addition to your furniture you’ll love for years to come. A metal frame sits on the bottom, keeping the unit stable and helping to prevent damage, with anti-slip pads so it doesn’t move easily. It is finished with black handles on the draws, ensuring they are easy to open and close, as well as adding a sophisticated touch to the unit.

Two drawers ideal for storing books Zig-zag design adds an interesting touch Blend of particleboard for durability

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD