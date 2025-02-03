HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 5 Drawer Storage Organizer Unit Bedroom

Add unique character to anywhere you want - do it with this HOMCOM tallboy drawer unit. It comes with five drawers, making it easy to storage and organise clothes, books, accessories and beyond. Each drawer is a different colour - neutral tones make it an adaptable piece to blend with other colours. Made from MDF for a strong structure, formed into a tallboy shape, making it suitable for smaller spots. Completed with metal handles to open/close each drawer easily.

Perfect for your bedroom, living room and hallway Boasting a colourful front and vintage cup pulls 5 drawers offer lots of storage for daily items

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD