HOMCOM 2 Drawer Boxy Bedside Table w/ Handles Elevated Base

With its modern boxy shape, this end table is sure to bring in a luxe feel into your nightly routine. Its formed of two drawers, giving you room for keeping what you need stored within easy reach. Using particle board for the structure, it is solid and tough to withstand everyday use, and is coated with melamine for light protection against marks and stains. The side legs, which take up a large proportion of the size, provide complete balance and stability to the storage organiser.