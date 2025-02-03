Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Floating Bedside Table Set of 2 Wall Mounted Nightstand

HOMCOM Floating Bedside Table Set of 2 Wall Mounted Nightstand

No ratings yet

Write a review

£44.99

£44.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Floating Bedside Table Set of 2 Wall Mounted Nightstand
These two HOMCOM bedside tables offer you double the storage for one package. Set up together in same space or just separately: do it your way. Made from particle board, each piece is sturdy, featuring one drawer and bottom shelf, with a flat top: plenty to hold bedtime essentials. Fix to the wall, no floor space is required for this beauties.
Comes with a pair of nightstandsFloating design saves your floor spaceSlide out drawer provides storage space
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here