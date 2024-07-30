HOMCOM Bedside Tables Set of 2 with Drawer Cabinet Adjustable Shelf

Discover the charm of the HOMCOM bedside table with drawer, a delightful blend of functionality and style. With a drawer and two-tier cabinet, it's a versatile bedside table, offering lots of storage. The adjustable shelf caters to your needs, making it an excellent small bedside cabinet or even a sofa side table. Its rattan weave panel adds a natural touch, while the melamine-coated particleboard ensures easy cleaning, making it a stylish yet practical addition to your space.