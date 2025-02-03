Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Bedside Table 2 Drawers Side Cabinet Wooden Storage Chest

HOMCOM Bedside Table 2 Drawers Side Cabinet Wooden Storage Chest

No ratings yet

Write a review

£39.99

£39.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Bedside Table 2 Drawers Side Cabinet Wooden Storage Chest
This HOMCOM 2 Drawer side table will offer up more than enough room for you to keep your wardrobe straighten up and your clothes off the floor. With the simple and retro style design, it fits any of your indoor space. A thick wood framework is accentuated with 2 large drawers with handle to serve your taste for function and style. Its elevated feet with anti-slip pads protect your floor and makes it more stable. Perfect storage choice for your lovely home!
Retro antique style, matches your room perfectlyVertical design help saves floor spacePerfect as a bedroom dresser, side table
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here