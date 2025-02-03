HOMCOM Bedside Table 2 Drawers Side Cabinet Wooden Storage Chest

This HOMCOM 2 Drawer side table will offer up more than enough room for you to keep your wardrobe straighten up and your clothes off the floor. With the simple and retro style design, it fits any of your indoor space. A thick wood framework is accentuated with 2 large drawers with handle to serve your taste for function and style. Its elevated feet with anti-slip pads protect your floor and makes it more stable. Perfect storage choice for your lovely home!

Retro antique style, matches your room perfectly Vertical design help saves floor space Perfect as a bedroom dresser, side table

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD