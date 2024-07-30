HOMCOM Storage Chest Unit Dresser 5 Drawer Retro Style Wood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The HOMCOM Drawer Storage Chest will add vintage character and interest to any area of your home. Its narrow footprint makes it an ideal addition to small spaces, providing much needed storage without taking up too much space. It is adorned for being a perfect blend of minimalist style and exceptional functionality to meet all your storage needs. The 5 generous pull-out drawers have the ability to organize clothes, beddings and other essentials. The generous capacity and elegant design makes this piece a convenient and versatile storage solution.

