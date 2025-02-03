HOMCOM Nordic Style Bedside Table End Table Nightstand

This classic Scandinavian styled living room table from HOMCOM is a perfect addition for your bedroom. Made from pine wood and MDF for long term use. Features a small open shelf and a grey lower drawer, providing sufficient space for your daily essentials. Easy to clean and maintain with painted surface.. This bedside table can be used as a sofa table, night stand, corner table etc. Bring style and functionality to your home with this wooden night stand!

Made from pine wood and MDF This table can hold up to 50kg Features a small open shelf

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD