HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 5 Drawer Storage Cabinet Unit Bedroom

Fresh, spacious and simple, this tallboy chest of drawers from HOMCOM is definitely a perfect addition to any bedroom or living space out there. Made from solid particleboard and MDF, this bedroom drawers is built to last, ensuring a long-term use. Featuring five large drawers and spacious tabletop, it offers plenty of space for storage to keep your home easily clean and organized. Whether it's for the bedroom, the living room, or even the attic, this dresser is the piece to stand proud in place.