HOMCOM Bedroom Chest of Drawers, High Gloss 4 Drawers Dresser

Fresh, spacious and simple, this HOMCOM chest of drawers is the only way to keep your clothes stored and organised. It comes with four drawers, so there's plenty of space for keeping a variety of clothes and more stored. Look to its high gloss finish for style - the colour is versatile, so it can be matched with other colours easily. A handle-less design, simply push-click each drawer for smooth opening and closing.

High glossy design adds stylish colour to home Flat table top and drawers for easy organisation Soft closing function protects your hands

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD