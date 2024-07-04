HOMCOM 3 Drawer Cabinet Storage Cupboard Sideboard Organiser

Bring the natural beauty into your inside styling with this tallboy chest of drawers from HOMCOM. Here we see woven rattan panels on each drawer, playing contrast to the smooth wood-effect of the structure. The bedroom chest of drawers features three drawers and a flat table top, so there's plenty of storage room. Finished with four small feet to elevate and long handles to open and close the drawer unit easily.