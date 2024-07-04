Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remote
image 1 of HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remoteimage 2 of HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remoteimage 3 of HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remoteimage 4 of HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remoteimage 5 of HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remote

HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remote

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remote
Let your bedroom meet its modern match with this HOMCOM bedside table. A cool cubic design, in a modern high gloss finish: commanding attention effortlessly, in plenty of different room interiors. An LED strip on the bottom provides light via the remote - flick between 16 different colours and four modes (flash, strobe, fade and smooth). Made from particle board, this nightstand is sturdy - suitable for daily use.
High gloss design highlights your home decorRemote controls light colour, brightness and modeTwo drawers give you lots of space

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here