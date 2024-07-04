HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remote

Let your bedroom meet its modern match with this HOMCOM bedside table. A cool cubic design, in a modern high gloss finish: commanding attention effortlessly, in plenty of different room interiors. An LED strip on the bottom provides light via the remote - flick between 16 different colours and four modes (flash, strobe, fade and smooth). Made from particle board, this nightstand is sturdy - suitable for daily use.