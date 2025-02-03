HOMCOM 2 Drawer Bedside Tables Set of 2 with Storage Nightstands

Extra storage, minimal style. These two HOMCOM bedside tables come in a monochrome design: a striking look, which is extremely versatile

looks great in plenty of home styles. Both tables feature two drawers: plenty of space for bedtime essentials, with cutout handles to open/close easily. Each end table is complete with anti-tipping straps for safety.

2-piece offers your room symmetry and clean style Two drawers keep bedtime essentials Anti-tipping design on the back for safety

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD