HOMCOM High Gloss Front Bedside Table Nightstand with LED Light Remote

Let your bedroom meet its modern match with this HOMCOM bedside table. A cool cubic design, in a modern high gloss finish: commanding attention effortlessly, in plenty of different room interiors. An LED strip on the bottom provides light via the remote - flick between 16 different colours and four modes (flash, strobe, fade and smooth). Made from particle board, this nightstand is sturdy - suitable for daily use.

High gloss design highlights your home decor Remote controls light colour, brightness and mode Two drawers give you lots of space

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD