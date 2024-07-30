HOMCOM Bedside Cabinet, Nordic Bedside Table with 2 Drawers Wood Legs

A dash of Art Deco elegance, for night times ahead, comes in the form of this HOMCOM bedside table. The medium tone wood-effect pairs effortlessly with the gold tone finishes - balancing each gently. Made from particle board, this piece is durable and comes with a small and large drawer: room for storing night time essentials. Handles to open and close easily. Four wooden legs provide plenty of support and balance. Complete with safe anti-tipping straps.