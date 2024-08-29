HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 4 Drawer Unit Storage Organiser

Bedroom drawers, with a subtle difference. This HOMCOM dresser comes with four drawers - each fitted with a middle rattan weave panel

this subtly brings a touch of the outside into your indoor styling. Made from particle board for a strong structure, finished in a wood-effect look natural beauty. The four-legged base provides plenty of support, and this drawer chest comes complete with anti-tipping straps to secure a wall safely.