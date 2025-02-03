HOMCOM Two-Drawer Herringbone Bedside Table Home Cabinet Bedroom

Bring a new wave of character into the bedroom with this bedside table from HOMCOM. Here this bedroom chest of drawers showcases a rustic and individual design, where the drawers feature a classic Herringbone pattern on the front, encased by a wood-effect on the frame to work alongside your current furniture. The two drawers and flat top give plenty of storage and display room required. Made from durable particle board, it's finished with a steel base which keeps the dresser steady.

Two drawers offers plenty of room Wood-effect pairs well with existing furniture Particleboard structure: Solid and durable

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD