HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 3 Drawer Unit Storage Organiser for Bedroom

Style and organisation come together - this HOMCOM freestanding dresser. Comes with three drawers to keep clothing folded and organised. Made from particle board and MDF blend, the body is durable, with solid wood legs for full support. Side indent handles to open/close each drawer easily. A simple and spacious way to keep the home tidy.