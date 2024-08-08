HOMCOM Chest of Drawers with 3 Drawers Storage Organizer

Bring style to your everyday storage with this three drawer chest from HOMCOM

a perfect addition to any bedroom or living space out there. Made from solid particleboard, the structure is durable, with four wooden legs ensuring a solid base. It comes with three drawers for holding your clothes, memories and more

the flat table top offers handy display room too. Comes complete with handles on the drawers to open and close easily.