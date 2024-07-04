HOMCOM Industrial 3-Drawer Cabinet Sideboard Storage Organizer

Bring this HOMCOM bedroom chest of drawers into your home for a touch of industrial styling you'll love looking at. Using steel to form the outlining frame, the core structure is solid and tough for reliable everyday use and features two small drawers and a large - giving you plenty of room for storage. The dresser is finished in a rustic multi-brown colouring, which not only looks beautiful, but welcomes itself into your bedroom, living room and other home and office space with ease.