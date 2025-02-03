HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 6 Drawer Unit Storage Chest Bedroom

A storage solution to update your bedroom comes in the form of this HOMCOM 6 drawer chest of drawers. It features six drawers for plenty of storage - a must for keeping clothes and more organised and together. All the bedroom drawers are fitted with handles to open and close easily. Made from particle board for durability, it's finished with wooden legs for full support.

6 drawers offer lots of storage Handles for easy opening and closing Anti-tipping strap on the back

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD