HOMCOM Cube DIY Wardrobe Portable Interlocking Plastic Modular

Organise and store your clothes with this innovative DIY wardrobe from HOMCOM. Made from sturdy and hard wearing plastic, it is made into a customisable design – two large cubes and nine smaller cubes that can be set up in any way you wish, simply by connecting the modular units together, making it ideal for fitting into any size and shape space hassle-free. With a steel frame within each cube, the wardrobe is able to stay up against a maximum weight of 30kg. Easy to assemble and disassemble, you’ll have no problem getting this up in time and taking it down too.

Will fit into any size or shape space Made from strong plastic with a steel frame Formed of two large cubes and nine smaller cubes

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD