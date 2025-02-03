HOMCOM Chest of Drawers, 4 Drawers Dresser Storage Organiser

Simple style comes in the form of this HOMCOM dresser. A clean white design, these storage drawers feature a gently-indented pattern for slight point of difference. It comes with four equally-sized drawers, providing plenty of room for keeping clothes and more stored. Made from MDF, the body is sturdy, with a painted finish so you can wipe it clean easily. These bedroom drawers are complete with hairpin-shaped metal legs for plenty of support.

Four drawers offer lots of storage Simple lines pattern and golden hairpin legs Table top can place things you want to display

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD