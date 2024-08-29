HOMCOM 10L Portable Travel Toilet Outdoor Camping with 2 Detachable

This portable toilet, from HOMCOM, is designed for the outdoor adventurers. Give yourself somewhere comfortable to go to the toilet whilst camping, hiking, at festivals or other outdoor escapades. It's operated with a simple push button, meaning it is extremely easy to use. There is a ten litre waste tank alongside a ten litre flush tank, which ensures plenty of holding and flushing room for a family. Made from thick PE plastic, not only is it durable when carrying around, but it supports up to 200kg so you can sit in confidence. It's finished with a lid and double seal valve which helps keep odours inside and from escaping where not wanted.