image 1 of Outsunny Camping Windbreaks with Clear Windows, 440 x 140cm, Grey
image 1 of Outsunny Camping Windbreaks with Clear Windows, 440 x 140cm, Grey

Outsunny Camping Windbreaks with Clear Windows, 440 x 140cm, Grey

Outsunny Camping Windbreaks with Clear Windows, 440 x 140cm, Grey
Protection at the beach, so you can enjoy the sunshine more: this Outsunny windbreaker. 440cm long provides plenty of shade, with a top transparent panel to bring in a gentle touch of light from the other side. Steel poles hold the fabric together and taught, firmly inserts into the ground. Kit comes with 12x ground stakes and 7x guy ropes to pin to ground for extra stability. Bag also included to carry around easily.
Shields against wind, sun and sand;Clear window panels maintain views;Steel poles anchor firmly in soil;

