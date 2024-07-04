Outsunny Camping Windbreak Portable Wind Blocker, 4.5m x 1.5m

An essential accessory for practically any outdoor break this Outsunny privacy screen protects you from wind, sun, light rain and flying sand - as well as creating a private are when needed. The 4.5m x 1.5m size is large and covers an expanse area - great for when you're at the beach or camping - or even in your garden. The fabric protects against light weather annoying you, the steel poles hold the structure up - dig into the ground to keep canopy standing in place.